7,903 Shares in News Corporation $NWSA Purchased by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in News by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,156,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in News by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of News by 23.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 106,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of News by 6.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,910,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. Zacks Research lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

NWSA opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

