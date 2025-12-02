Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Sold by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Exelixis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 102,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $896,463.40. This trade represents a 53.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 245,235 shares of company stock worth $10,490,600 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

