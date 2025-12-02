Coty $COTY Shares Purchased by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 154.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 21.1% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Coty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Coty by 10.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

In other Coty news, insider Kristin Blazewicz bought 29,400 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,310.60. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COTY stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coty has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

