Claret Asset Management Corp Has $239,000 Position in Certara, Inc. $CERT

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,546 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,295,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 515,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,850.68. The trade was a 40.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Down 3.4%

CERT stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.46. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

View Our Latest Report on CERT

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.