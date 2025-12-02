Claret Asset Management Corp Buys New Shares in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,942,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $9,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,440. The trade was a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Concentrix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

