Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk $TTD

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1%

TTD opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.