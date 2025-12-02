Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 31,485 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 193.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Stride were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,873,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Stride by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,858,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stride by 10.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 12.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 613,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,184 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride Price Performance

LRN opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

