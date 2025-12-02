DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Acquired by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 187.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 273.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of DXC stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXC Technology Company. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $14.00 target price on DXC Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

