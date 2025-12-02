Claret Asset Management Corp Has $236,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,274,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,823,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,690,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,556,000 after buying an additional 1,946,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays set a $109.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

