Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 24,567 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.2%

CNH stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Suzanne Heywood purchased 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 619,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. This represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,653.04. This trade represents a 25.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.