Claret Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.3% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,152,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 40.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 99,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.1%

SIRI stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.74) EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $39,925.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $432,129.16. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

