Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 56,430 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 230.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,430 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.