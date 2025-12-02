Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,361 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,099,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,363 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $175,525,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,043,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,119,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, November 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.