D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $41,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $209.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 204.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.93.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

