Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 38,690 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 45.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

