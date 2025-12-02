Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 68,271 Shares of Wpp Plc $WPP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,271 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in WPP by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WPP by 58.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the second quarter worth $52,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.