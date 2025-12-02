D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,330,594,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $946,978,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,110,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $163.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.