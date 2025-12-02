Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Holdings Decreased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,625 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,865,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,194,000 after acquiring an additional 805,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after buying an additional 405,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,007,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,051,000 after buying an additional 41,236 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

