D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $567.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $508.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.67. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,804 shares of company stock worth $48,043,866 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.28.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

