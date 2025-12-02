Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 436.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,734 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $29,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,177,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 6,501 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $381,478.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,685.36. The trade was a 19.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MTX opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,917.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.