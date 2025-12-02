D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after buying an additional 777,619 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,064.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.62. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

