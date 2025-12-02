Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $13.67 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

