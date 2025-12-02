Distillate Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 60.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. The trade was a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.