Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 12,318 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after acquiring an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,619,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after purchasing an additional 687,735 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $1,663,726,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $337.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.74.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

