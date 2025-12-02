Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 446,451 TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 446,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.25. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company had revenue of $650.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

