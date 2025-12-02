Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in N-able, Inc. $NABL

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in N-able were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NABL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 445,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 360,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in N-able by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

N-able Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NABL stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -238.77 and a beta of 0.62. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NABL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 target price (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

