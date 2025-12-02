Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $382.00 to $373.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WTW opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $292.97 and a 12-month high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

