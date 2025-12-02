Everstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,624 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.5%

EWU opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.