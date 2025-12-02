Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRBK

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.