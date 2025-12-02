Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $26.43 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,616 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,254,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,725,963,000 after buying an additional 421,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,681,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,954,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,595,000 after purchasing an additional 425,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72.

Cooper Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,089.03. The trade was a 52.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,450 shares of company stock worth $921,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

