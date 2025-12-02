Everstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,285 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,474,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 585.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 146,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 125,438 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,707,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 943,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 566,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,993 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.