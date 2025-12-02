Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $25.25 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 63,899 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,985. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 177.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.