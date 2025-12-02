Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX Shares Sold by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cemex were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 256.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cemex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 334.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cemex Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Cemex Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cemex from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cemex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.
Cemex Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
