Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $8.29 Million Position in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 574,407 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InMode by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 106.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 302.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
InMode Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $903.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.14.
InMode Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
