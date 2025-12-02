Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $8.29 Million Position in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 574,407 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InMode by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 106.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 302.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $903.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Several brokerages have commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of InMode from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $16.25 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

