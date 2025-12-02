Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,239 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,009,000 after acquiring an additional 236,001 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWP stock opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

