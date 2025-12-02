A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,960 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

