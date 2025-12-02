Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Position Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $2,370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 25.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 210.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,264.78. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,225 shares of company stock worth $20,643,122 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

