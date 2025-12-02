Alfabs Australia (ASX:AAL) Insider William (Bill) Wavish Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Wavish sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.40, for a total value of A$400,000.00.
William (Bill) Wavish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, William (Bill) Wavish purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alfabs Australia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.47 per share, with a total value of A$472,000.00.
Alfabs Australia Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $117.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07.
About Alfabs Australia
