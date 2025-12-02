SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.