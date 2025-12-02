M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) EVP Christopher Kay Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Kay sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,541.70. This trade represents a 48.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1%

MTB opened at $190.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.33. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.