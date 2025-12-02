Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Richard Hayne Sells 10,667 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $799,384.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,995,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,615,593.72. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.