Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,927 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $35,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.