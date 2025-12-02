Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Joshua Hug Sells 40,776 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 40,776 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $543,544.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,654,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,718,004.12. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Remitly Global Stock Performance
RELY stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RELY
Institutional Trading of Remitly Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Remitly Global by 366.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,137,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037,151 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 86.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,554,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,599,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,619,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,213,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Remitly Global Company Profile
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Remitly Global
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.