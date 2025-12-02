Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Joshua Hug Sells 40,776 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 40,776 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $543,544.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,654,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,718,004.12. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

RELY stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RELY

Institutional Trading of Remitly Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Remitly Global by 366.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,137,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037,151 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 86.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,554,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,599,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,619,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,213,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.