Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $855.49 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $838.27 and a twelve month high of $1,610.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $931.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $989.25.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $1,050.00 price target on Texas Pacific Land and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,050.00.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

