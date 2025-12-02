Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,563 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 655.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

