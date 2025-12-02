Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,727 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $24,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 621,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CRH by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $2,207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CRH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 569,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,269,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in CRH by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 591,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,269,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on CRH in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

CRH Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CRH opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

