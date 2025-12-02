Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $36.22 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $36,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,932,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 271,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

