Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 21,646 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $37,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BN. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,004,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 83.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,699,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,003 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California increased its holdings in Brookfield by 123.1% in the first quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 5,986,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,102 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,882,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,852,000 after buying an additional 1,770,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Brookfield Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 161.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, November 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Brookfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

