Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 895 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 201,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Flowserve by 50.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 96.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $9,270,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In related news, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $3,337,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,640.56. This trade represents a 47.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock worth $4,196,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

