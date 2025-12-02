Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,358 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $40,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 390.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.09.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,311.48. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,405. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $465.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.44. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

